High school students in the 23rd Congressional District are invited to compete in the 2018 Annual “An Artistic Discovery” Congressional Art Competition, according to a news release from Rep. Kevin McCarthy's office.
Students from Kern, Tulare and Los Angeles counties who reside in the 23rd Congressional District can compete.
The deadline is Friday, April 13. Entries will be accepted at McCarthy’s Bakersfield office. The winning entry from McCarthy’s district will be displayed in a corridor leading to the United States Capitol for one year.
The artwork must be an original concept, two dimensional and no larger than 26” x 26” (the measurement should allow for framing) and 4” in depth. Paintings (oil, watercolor, acrylic, etc.), computer generated art, photography, drawings, collages and prints (lithographs, silk screens, monotypes, woodcuts and intaglio methods) are acceptable.
The winner of the overall competition will receive roundtrip airline tickets to travel to the exhibit opening in Washington, D.C., in June, the news release said.
In addition to the overall winner, awards will be given to those who place first, second and third in the following three categories: photography, computer generated art, and artwork of all other mediums.
All artwork will be exhibited to the public at an awards reception on Friday, May 4, from 6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. at Metro Galleries in Bakersfield.
Call McCarthy’s Bakersfield office at 327-3611 for more information.
Commented