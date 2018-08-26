Generous community members contributed almost $6,000 Thursday evening during the Art of Healing Silent Auction, hosted by the Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley Foundation.
The money will be used to purchase local art that will adorn the walls of our new hospital upon opening, contributing to a serene, healing space.
"We are overflowing with gratitude for our very giving community after Thursday night's event," said Christina Scrivner, Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley's manager of philanthropy. "I'm so proud that we'll be warming our walls with comforting, healing art. Last night was a step toward that worthy endeavor, and I cannot thank our donors enough for becoming part of the effort."
Roughly 30 pieces of art were auctioned off Thursday at Slice of Life Enrichment School, where about 80 community members attended. Local artist Donald Towns, who created the background art for Disney's animated film "The Little Mermaid," delivered the keynote address.
