It’s alive! Come release your inner monster at Tehachapi Community Theatre’s open auditions for the monstrously funny Broadway sensation "Young Frankenstein," the musical by Mel Brooks, directed by Gary Michael Mazzola.
Based on the 1974 hit comedy movie, this musical masterpiece is filled with fun. Dr. Frankenstein, make that “FRONKENSTEEN,” aims to fulfill his grandfather’s legacy by making a corpse come back to life. With help and hindrance from his servant, Igor, (pronounced “Eyegor”); buxom assistant, Inga; and needy fiancé, Elizabeth, his experiment yields success and unexpected consequences.
Auditions are at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 31; 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 1; and 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 2; and will be held at TCT’s Second Space, 431 W. J St. in Tehachapi.
Audition scenes are available for perusal at https://tctonstage.com/Auditions. Come prepared to sing 16 bars from a song with musical accompaniment. Unfortunately, there will not be an accompanist to play music, but a blue-tooth speaker and a CD player will be provided. Please, no a cappella songs.
Although actors are not required to audition with a song from the show, those wishing to be considered for a specific role should be familiar with songs listed next to their character description (on TCT’s website) and be prepared to stay after their audition should the production team wish. In addition to singing, actors will be asked to dance at the audition so please wear appropriate clothing and footwear.
Due to the adult themes in "Young Frankenstein" (PG), anyone under the age of 18 will be required to have parental permission to perform in the show.
Rehearsals will not begin until October, which gives the cast time to review the scripts and songs. Rehearsals are tentatively scheduled for Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, but are subject to change based on cast availability. Show dates are Feb. 22 and 23 and March 1-3, 8-10, and 15-17.
Nick Altieri is involved with Tehachapi Community Theatre.
