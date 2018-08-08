Auditions will be held for "Sherlock Holmes and the Case of the Christmas Carol."
Auditions are 6:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 17; 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 18; and possibly 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 19 at TCT Second Space, 431 W. J St.
The show runs Nov. 23 to Dec. 9, for three weekends, with nine total shows including the preview show.
This play is the traditional “The Christmas Carol” story told with Sherlock Holmes characters and locations. It is set in 1880s London, but British accents will most likely not be used.
There are roles for six men and three women. Actors should be approximately 16 and up. Most parts will be “doubled” — an actor’s delight!
For auditions you need only yourself and a good attitude. Cold readings, with scripts provided, will make up the bulk of the auditions. There is nothing that you need to bring.
Major roles being cast are: Sherlock Holmes, Mr. Watson, Mrs. Hudson, Dr. Moriarity, Young Sherlock Holmes, Becky, Inspector Lestrade, Topper and the Head Nurse. The Three Spirits are cast as “doubled” roles for certain parts.
See you at J Street! Break a leg!
Doug Jockinsen is directing the play.
