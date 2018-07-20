Tehachapi Community Theatre will hold auditions for its annual Playwrights' Festival at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 28 and at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 29 at its Second Space located at 431 W. J St.
The directors are looking for actors, both men and women, ranging in age from 15 to 70.
Actors will read from the eight scripts at the audition. No experience is needed. This is a great way to get your feet wet for new and aspiring actors.
The Festival, which kicks off TCT’s 50th season, will perform Sept. 14, 15, 16, 21, 22, 23.
Monica Nadon is executive producer for TCT's Playwrights' Festival.
