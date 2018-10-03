On March 20, 2003, missiles destroyed Saddam Hussein’s Palace in Baghdad, Iraq. From the rubble, U.S. Marines rescued a small white puppy. This little bichon frise dog was shell-shocked and traumatized, both mentally and physically. She was first housed with a pelican in the Baghdad zoo, and then flown to California in a rescue operation and given to Wendy Dale Young to foster.
Fifteen years later, Young still has the little dog, who she named Liberty Pearl. It took years of nurturing by Young and her Gordon Setter, Savannah, before Libby could get beyond her terrible beginnings and become a happy, healthy dog.
“Behind the Eyes of Liberty Pearl” is Libby’s story, written by Young through the voice of Savannah and eventually Libby, herself. It’s also Young’s story of fostering dogs, cats and even birds through her own difficult years. At its heart, it’s a story about the healing and saving power of unconditional love.
Tehachapi dog lovers will have the opportunity to meet Wendy Dale Young and Liberty Pearl Oct. 16 and 17 when they will be in town for two book signing sessions. Fiddlers Crossing will host them from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 16. The next day, Wednesday, Oct. 17, Wendy and Libby will be at Canine Creek from 4 to 7 p.m. Books will be available for purchase, and refreshments will be severed at both events.
“Behind the Eyes of Liberty Pearl” is also available on Amazon and Kindle, and at Canine Creek for $12.
Fiddlers Crossing is at 206 E. F St. in downtown Tehachapi (phone 823-9994). Canine Creek is at 798 Tucker Road, Suite 5 (phone 822-0307).
Deborah Hand-Cutler owns Mountain Music, where she teaches cello and mountain dulcimer.
