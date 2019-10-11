Author and screenwriter Nancy Ellen Dodd has a lot to say. In particular, she has a lot to say about crafting effective dialogue between characters when writing fiction.
In her “Writing Dialogue” workshop coming up Saturday, Oct. 19, Dodd will demonstrate how to effectively craft conversations between characters in ways that will greatly enhance any story. Local writers and would-be authors will learn how to write appropriate dialogue that reveals the personality of each character, brings out each individual “voice," and differentiates between them. As a result, your fiction will be stronger and much more engaging. Using dialogue submitted by participants, the event promises to be fun and highly interactive.
Dodd brings with her a wealth of professional writing experience.
In addition to holding a master’s in professional writing and an MFA (in playwriting) from USC, Dodd is currently earning her Ph.D. in global leadership and change focusing on the impact of storytelling. She teaches advanced screenwriting at Seaver College, Pepperdine. She is the author of over 130 articles and has recently published her book, "The Writer’s Compass: From Story Map to Finished Draft in 7 Stages" (Writers Digest).
To pick up some useful writing tips or to learn more about Dodd, check out her blog at thewriterscompass.com.
Join the Writers of Kern for a fun and transformative writing experience with Nancy Ellen Dodd at Hodel’s Country Dining, 5917 Knudsen Drive, Bakersfield. The presentation and workshop will be held from 10 to 11:30 a.m.
Admission is $15 for the public, $10 for members, and includes breakfast buffet, available from 8:45 a.m.
Tickets may also be purchased online at writersofkern.com/meeting-fee.
