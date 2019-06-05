You are getting ready to send your book out into the world. With so many publishing options available, how do you know which avenue to take? Should you get an agent and submit to a traditional publishing house? Should you self-publish, or should you use a small press specializing in niche markets? How can you recognize a reputable publisher, and what are the warning signs of those you should avoid?
Author Esther Hatch is coming to Bakersfield to share the success she has found and what she has learned while traveling the “middle road” of publishing. For many writers, including you, this may be the best path!
Join the Writers of Kern for breakfast on Saturday, June 15, for Hatch’s presentation, Publishing with a Small Press: Why the Middle Road Just Might be the Right Road. We will take a close look at the pros and cons of small press publishing as she outlines:
• Advantages: agents may not be required, quicker publishing timeline, close knit group of people you come to know and the ability to hit a niche market.
• Disadvantages: smaller press runs, smaller budgets and perhaps less advertising and marketing than you might desire
Find out more about Hatch at https://estherhatch.com/ and https://www.goodreads.com/author/show/18179883.Esther_Hatch
Where: Hodel’s Country Dining, 5917 Knudsen Drive, Bakersfield
When: 8:45 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, June 15
Admission: $15 for the public, $10 for members. (Includes breakfast buffet, available from 8:45 to 9:30 a.m.) Tickets may also be purchased online at events@writersofkern.com.
Susan Baker is a member of the Writers of Kern.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.