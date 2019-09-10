“Singers run scales before they sing. Painters sketch out studies before they paint. Writers write first drafts. All are meant to be practice, a warming up,” said author Mandy Wallace.
Like so many others struggling to put words to the page, Wallace understands the frustration of writer’s block. This common affliction drains creativity while fueling frustration and discouragement. The good news is that it can be overcome, and she has figured out how to do it!
Wallace will be the featured guest speaker at this month’s Writers of Kern meeting to be held in Bakersfield on Saturday, Sept. 21. Her presentation, Beat Writer’s Block – the 5 Step Process, promises to restore the curiosity and excitement that naturally drives the writing process, while “neutralizing” many of the barriers that get in the way. Even those who are fortunate enough not to struggle with their writing process (there must be a few out there), will have fun exploring new ways to tap into their creativity.
On her popular blog site, Write or Die (which was named one of the “100 Best Websites for Writers”), Wallace shares useful tips and her empowering philosophy to help other writers to stop waiting to feel inspired and just get to work writing. She states, “The muse is a fickle bitch. Don’t rely on her … I believe in skills over talent, tenacity over luck, and habit over willpower.”
Wallace has also published a book, "Landing Your First Publication: The Writing Prompts + Publication Strategy for Writers Who Refuse to Rely on Luck."
You can find out more about Mandy Wallace by going to mandywallace.com, twitter.com/mandycorine, or instagram.com/mandycorine.
Join the Writers of Kern for an energizing morning with Mandy Wallace at Hodel’s Country Dining, 5917 Knudsen Drive, Bakersfield. The presentation will be held from 10 to 11:30 a.m.
Admission is $15 for the public, $10 for members, and includes breakfast buffet, available at 8:45 am.
Tickets may also be purchased online at: writersofkern.com/meeting-fee/.
Susan Baker is a member of the Writers of Kern.
