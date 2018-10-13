With cooler weather upon us, it is a wonderful time to celebrate fall with all the community events and activities in Tehachapi. The German celebration of brauts and beer, Oktoberfest, and all things apple at the Apple Festival, were fun-filled events these last couple of weekends.
A new addition to this year’s fall community events is Fall Fest, happening Saturday, Oct. 20, at Heritage Oak School (also the home of Country Oaks Baptist Church) on 20915 Schout Road.
Bring the whole family to Fall Fest to participate in more than 30 interactive carnival booths including pumpkin decorating, T-shirt painting, a dunk tank and face painting. Get the kids energy out in the four bounce houses or take an exciting ride on a camel. Bring your appetites because there will be a “pig” out station that includes pulled pork sandwiches, apple nachos and a custom soda bar.
All proceeds will go to Heritage Oak School, a nonprofit Classical Christian School for grades K4-12th serving Tehachapi families.
Amy Applegate is a parent at Heritage Oak School.
