The public is invited to help make a difference by supporting Christina's 5th Annual Pancreatic Cancer Fundraiser to wage hope for a cure.
This year, the Major Jason E. George VFW 12114 would like to thank our community for its generous support over the last four years by inviting adults to a complimentary spaghetti dinner Saturday, Oct. 19. There will also be a silent auction, door prizes and 50/50 tickets. The fundraiser will be held at the Kern County Veterans Memorial Building located at 125 E. F St.
Doors will open at 5:30 p.m., and dinner will be served by 6:15 p.m. which will allow guests time to browse the large selection of silent auction items.
Since seating will be limited, reservations for dinner will be taken through Oct. 14 by calling Alex or Pat Athans at 822-6722.
Over the last four years, Christina's fundraisers have raised and donated to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCan) $40,049. PanCan is one of the most highly rated cancer charities in the country. Last year, they awarded over $13 million for research. They also help families who have a loved one diagnosed with pancreatic cancer both financially and by referring them to a number of resources for help.
Major Jason E. George VFW 12144 will donate 100 percent of all money raised from the fundraiser to PanCan.
When calling for a reservation, leave your name, phone number and number of guests who will be attending. Tickets will be available at the door the evening of the fundraiser.
Donations will also be accepted and very much appreciated.
Alex and Pat Athans are the parents of Christina Athans Hartley.
