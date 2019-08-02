The annual Mule, Donkey and Horse Show hosts various competitions for riders at the Bear Valley Springs Equestrian Center.
The show lasts Friday through Sunday, featuring English and Western pleasure riding, and is sponsored by the Bear Valley Springs Pony Club.
An obstacle course, pack trail riding, pole bending, speed barrel riding, and more can be seen Saturday and Sunday.
See this link for a full schedule:
https://bearvalleysprings.ponyclub.org/ContentDocs/30606/BVS%20Pony%20Club%20Mule%20and%20Horse%20show%202019_a.pdf
