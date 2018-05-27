The Whiting Center in Bear Valley Springs is once again hosting its 4th of July Firecracker Run. This year, the run will be held on Sunday, July 1, due to the 4th of July falling on a Wednesday. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to breast cancer awareness. Runners of all ages are welcome to come join in the fun.
In years past, the Firecracker Run was strictly a 5K run, but this year we are holding three separate, concurrent events: a 5K run, a 10K run, and a 1.5 mile fun walk.
Registration forms for the 5K run and 10K run are available at the Whiting Center in Bear Valley Springs, now through June 16. The fee is $25 per runner. 5K and 10K participants who sign up by the June 16 deadline will receive a commemorative T-shirt. If you would like to participate in the 1.5 mile fun walk, there is no fee necessary, no need to sign up, and no T-shirt. Simply show up and join in the fun.
Late registration for the 5K and 10K runs are accepted from June 17, all the way up until 7:15 a.m. on the day of the race. The fee for late registration is $30. There will be extra T-shirts available on race day for those registering late for the 5K and 10K runs, but supplies are limited, and therefore are not guaranteed.
Check-in time for 5K and 10K racers is 6:45 to 7:15 a.m. on Sunday, July 1. Race start time for the 10K run is 7:30 a.m., and start time for the 5K run is 7:40 a.m.
For more information, please contact the Whiting Center in Bear Valley Springs, at 661-821-6641. The Whiting Center is located at 26940 Bear Valley Road, Bear Valley Springs. Hours of operation are 5:30 a.m. through 9 p.m. Monday through Friday. On Saturdays, business hours are 7 a.m. through 9 p.m., and on Sundays the hours of operation are noon to 7 p.m.
Joe Horswell is the BVS athletic director.
