Get Ready! The Beatles are coming to Tehachapi! As the kick-off for the new Concerts in the Park series, Beatles tribute band Ticket to Ride will take the stage at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 17, at Philip Marx Central Park in downtown Tehachapi for a free concert.
Bring your picnic lunches and lawn chairs and get transported back to the 1960s with all the great Beatles hits everyone loves! This group will make you think you are actually watching The Beatles. Jeff Toczynski is Paul, Howard Pattow is John, Jimmy Pou is George and Mike Sarafian is Ringo. Ticket to Ride has been touring internationally since 1999 and features some of the best Beatles impersonators in the country.
For years, summer in Tehachapi meant Sunday afternoons in Central Park, gathering together and listening to an eclectic mix of music. The program was put on by the Arts Coalition of Tehachapi and sponsored by the city of Tehachapi and local businesses. When ACT disbanded, the concerts series eventually ended, as well.
This concert, as well as two others scheduled for July 15 and Aug. 12, are being presented by Tehachapi Valley Recreation & Park District in association with Fiddlers Crossing and MusicMX Entertainemnt. The concert series is sponsored by Lehigh Cement.
As in the former Concerts in the Park series, donations will be welcome and opportunities given to win door prizes and gift cards donated by local merchants and restaurants.
Mark your calendars for 2 p.m. June 17. Ticket to Ride is sure to start out Concerts in the Park with a bang!
Peter Cutler is an audio engineer-producer, singer and guitarist. A native of Los Angeles, he has lived in Tehachapi since 2006.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.