The sport of bull riding has always been a true favorite among the rodeo crowds.
On July 4 at the Tehachapi Event Center and Rodeo Grounds, brave cowboys will climb aboard bucking bulls that are more than 2,000 pounds of muscle, fury and attitude. The bull’s goal the moment the chute opens is to spin, twirl, buck and jump to send their rider sailing through the air.
The 17th annual Benz Bad Bulls bull riding tour will feature bulls that come from champion breeding stock, provided by Four Star Rodeo Co. out of Cottonwood, Calif. These bulls are known for their incredible natural bucking ability. Cowboys from across the state will look forward to riding these bulls that will test their riding aptitude and help them win big cash prizes.
Barrel man Dominic Georgi and the athletic bull fighters vigilantly watch over the safety of the young cowboys that may lose their seating during the wild 8-second ride to the roar of excitement and applause of the crowd.
The wild bucking bulls start at 6 p.m. with pre-show events featuring Youth Barrel Racers and the Diamond in the Rough Junior Equestrian Drill Team at 5:30. The crowning of Miss Rodeo Kern County with their opening queens greeting around the arena will wow both young and old.
The gates open at 4 p.m. so rodeo fans can come early to pick their favorite seat and shop the western wares of our great vendors. There are food and drink vendors on site as well.
The culmination of this great evening of rodeo is a beautiful array of whistles, pops and bright colors that light up the sky in a fireworks extravaganza to honor the men and women who gallantly serve our country.
Tickets are $17 for adults and $15 for kids 5-10, seniors 60+ and past/active military with an ID at the gate, opening at 4 p.m. $2 discount tickets prior to event are available at Emporium Western Store in Bakersfield, Boot Barn in Bakersfield and Lancaster, Tehachapi Albertsons, Hemme Hay and Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce. Tickets may also be purchased online at Everbrite.com.
Parking at the Tehachapi Event Center and Rodeo Grounds at 601 S. Dennison Road in Tehachapi is $5 additional and will directly benefit the Sheriff's Explorers Program.
Rodeo and the western way of life have always stood proudly for values of respect, pride and patriotism that continue to make this country great.
Follow us on FB and tehachapiprorodeo.com for more information.
Donnette Haddad is with the Benz Bad Bulls bull riding tour.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.