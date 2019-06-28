The Rodeo Grounds at the Tehachapi Events Center on Dennison Road once again comes alive for the 18th time on July 4th as the TMRA presents the Benz Bad Bulls.
The gates open for this ever-popular event at 4 p.m. with professional action starting at 6 p.m. Be sure and come early as this is a first-come, first-served seat venue that historically sells out.
Returning this year is PRCA ever-entertaining Nate Reed in the barrel and with acts throughout the show. This year as a special treat, there will be an invitational Junior Barrel Race made up of young ladies from our local communities — outstanding current and future champions.
The “Bounty Bull” this year, given to the winner of the open event, is #515 Shotgun who is as of yet unridden. He is a son or Glass Tiger, two-time NFR bull, and grandson of the great Wolfman. Watching this bull alone is worth the price of the ticket.
There will be approximately $17,000 up for grabs for our pro-contestants plus a shot at “Shotgun.”
Pre-sale tickets at at discount rate are available locally at Albertsons, Hemme Hay, Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce and at Boot Barns and the Emporium in Bakersfield.
Also, tickets can be purchased online at Eventbrite. But, remember to come early to secure your seat.
Come prepared for the great food and drinks that are available, and don’t forget Vendors Row.
Heidi Tully is with the Benz Bad Bulls bull riding tour.
