Tehachapi, CA (93561)

Today

Cloudy skies with a few showers after midnight. Low 37F. S winds at less than 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies with a few showers after midnight. Low 37F. S winds at less than 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.