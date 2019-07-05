They came, they rode and they raised money for a good cause.
Last month, Big Papa's Steakhouse held its 4th Annual Ride 4 Life Cancer Poker Run as a Relay For Life event for the American Cancer Society.
According to Liz Trejo, general manager for Big Papa's, this year's run saw record numbers, raising $2,600 for ACS.
More than 70 riders participated in the Poker Run, arriving from Tehachapi and surrounding areas to participate in the fun-filled day.
"I think it's very important to participate in these types of events because we have been affected by somebody or know somebody that has had cancer," said Kristi Skinner, banquet and event coordinator. "It was a really fun event, and I think everybody enjoyed it."
Skinner went on to thank her teammates for assisting in raising donations as well as the participating vendors. More than 35 individuals also donated gift baskets or gift cards that were raffled during the event which Skinner said was a huge success.
Said Skinner about the annual Poker Run, "We are getting bigger and bigger every year."
Donna Hermann, senior community development manager, accepted the donation on behalf of the ACS. Hermann said the donation will go towards patient services, transportation and research.
Thus far, three fundraisers have been held in Tehachapi for ACS, with the fourth and final fundraiser, The Party For A Cure, to be held in September or October.
"I am so excited to be connected with Tehachapi," said Hermann, who lives in Bakersfield, but has been involved in local ACS events for the past eight years. "I want to thank the community of Tehachapi and Big Papa's for everything they have done to support us."
