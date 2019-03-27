The official book signing and launch party for Deborah Hand-Cutler’s new book, "The Snake in the Garden," will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. April 7 at Fiddlers Crossing.
Set in 1993, with flashbacks to 1963 and earlier, this historical fiction novel deals with America’s ongoing struggle with racism. It’s a tale of interracial love and the quest for justice and truth, told from both sides of the tracks, black and white.
It’s a powerful story of transcendence over scars of the past, and the healing that comes when truth is faced. The novel was initially inspired by the real-life stories of Brenda Sutton Turner, an African-American singer-songwriter who grew up in Texarkana, Ark., in the time of Jim Crow.
The party will include brief readings from the book, live music and refreshments. As of this writing, Brenda Sutton Turner is hoping to be able to come from Los Angeles to sign books, as well as to sing, but is as yet unsure of her schedule.
Books will be available to purchase, or can be bought ahead of time on Amazon for $16, or the Kindle version for $4.99.
Even if you already have the book, come celebrate with us on April 7 at Fiddlers Crossing, 206 E. F St.
Peter Cutler is an audio engineer-producer, singer and guitarist. A native of Los Angeles, he has lived in Tehachapi since 2006.
