Hold on to your broomsticks — it’s almost Halloween! To celebrate, the BeeKay Theatre will again be transformed into the BooKay!
On Saturday, Oct. 20, the Tehachapi Pops Orchestra will offer musical tricks and treats in two hour-long performances, at 4 and 7 p.m. As in prior years, the concert will be presented in partnership with the Tehachapi Community Theatre.
Alex Zohn, of TCT, will return for an encore performance of Edgar Allen Poe’s “The Raven,” with music composed by BooKay conductor Robby Martinez.
Among the other spooky pieces will be “The Dark Knight” from the Batman series and “Paint It Black” by the Rolling Stones. The fall season will be celebrated with a special arrangement by TPOPS member Phil Howard of “Autumn Leaves,” featuring vocalist Aubrey MacDonald.
In what has become a favorite tradition, the concert will conclude with “The Phantom of the Opera.” This year’s performance will include singers Christina Scrivner, Guy Martin and Christian Parker.
The BooKay is a fundraiser for both TPOPS and TCT. Tickets are $10 for adults, and $5 for kids 5-12. Tickets are available from Mountain Music, Tehachapi Treasure Trove, Tehachapi Furniture, members of the orchestra, or online at TCTonstage.com.
The dress code? Costumes, of course!
Doors open 30 minutes before each performance. The BeeKay Theatre is located at 110 S. Green St., downtown Tehachapi.
Deborah Hand-Cutler owns Mountain Music, where she teaches cello and mountain dulcimer.
