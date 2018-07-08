Andrew Keane Borst graduated from UC Davis with a bachelors of science in managerial economics on June 15.
While at UC Davis, Borst was the Blue and Gold Leadership Scholarship Recipient, the vice president of the Davis Consulting Group, a volunteer for the UC Davis Philanthropy-WE ARE AGGIE PRIDE and a club basketball player.
Borst is a 2014 graduate of Tehachapi High School and is the son of Brian Borst and Susan Keane Borst. Borst has accepted a position at a data analytics start-up in San Francisco.
