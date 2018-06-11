The Tehachapi Area Boy Scouts of America will hold a Flag Retirement Ceremony at 5 p.m. Thursday, June 14 at Coy Burnett Stadium, 126 Synder Ave.
The Boy Scouts will properly retire flags during Flag Day, and there will also be music, displays, demonstrations, special guests and presentations. Admission is free.
Flags in need of retirement may be dropped off at the Kern County fire station at the corner of Curry and Valley Boulevard; at the Kern County Sheriff's Office West Golden Hills station; and at the VFW Post on West Tehachapi Boulevard.
Anyone with questions is asked to call Chuck Reuter at 972-6138.
