Andreu Daniel Brailey completed his Air Force Basic Training at Lackland Air Force Base. He graduated with honorary graduate status being in the top of his flight Sept. 21. He was acknowledged during the Airman's Coining Ceremony with an additional coin of excellence.
Brailey is now attending his technical school. During this time, he will be receiving his future base assignment.
His family expressed their pride for his accomplishments.
