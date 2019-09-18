Brats. Beer. Caravan.
The Stallion Springs Parks and Recreation District invites the public for Oktoberfest from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at the community center located at 27850 Stallions Springs Drive. There is no entry or parking fee for the family-friendly event.
Oktoberfest will include activities such as a photo booth, petting zoo, live entertainment, costume contest and 40 vendors selling food, craft beer and wine. There will also be traditional games such as the Hammer-Schlagen, corn hole and other activities.
Those who are proud owners of Volkswagen or German vehicles are invited to participate in a cruise-in caravan. Meet in the rear parking lot of the Tehachapi Kmart. The cruise will leave by 10 a.m.
“The Volkswagen cruise has really grown over the years. This is our biggest fundraiser of the year for the parks and our community. Come join the fun, and everyone is welcome,” said Vanessa Stevens, recreation manager for Stallion Springs CSD.
For more information, visit stallionspringscsd.com or call 822-3268.
