The Antelope Valley Astronomy Club, in partnership with the Tehachapi Valley Recreation & Park District, will hold its annual Star-B-Cue picnic on Saturday, Aug. 3, followed by a public Star Party in the main parking lot, near Pavilions 1 and 2, at the Brite Lake Recreational Facility.
This will be the ninth year that we have held this event at Brite Lake, and every year we have hundreds of local visitors, as well as many from the Antelope Valley and beyond, with whom we share the views of the cosmos.
The public event will take place from sunset on Saturday, Aug. 3 until dawn on Sunday, Aug. 4. This is a near new moon weekend, with the 12 percent illuminated waxing crescent moon setting at 10:10 p.m. This will make for wonderful lunar observing until the moon sets, clearing the way for dark skies and astronomical observing. As in years past, the club will be having a private picnic prior to the Star Party and the public is asked to arrive after 7:30 p.m. Local astronomers who wish to set up in the parking lot may arrive as early as 7 p.m. to get their equipment set up before dark.
Because the main parking lot will be used as the telescope field, visitors are asked to park along the dirt road immediately to the east of the parking lot. If arriving after dark, please use parking lights only if possible as you approach the event as headlights will interfere with viewing and affect the night-adapted vision of the participants. Be aware of the extreme fire danger and avoid driving or parking on dry grass.
On the night of the event, sunset is at 7:55 p.m. with end of Astronomical Twilight, (when it is dark enough to really start seeing deep sky objects like galaxies and nebulae) not occurring until approximately 9:31 p.m. Saturn will be viewable throughout the event as will Jupiter until it sets at 1:53 a.m. Mars will be viewable, though low on the horizon, until it sets at 8:27 p.m. Visitors wanting to see deep sky objects should be prepared to stay later when it is truly dark. Neptune and Uranus will also be visible later in the event. Please bear in mind also that many of the telescopes require darkness in order to be aligned so they can find objects. If visitors arrive too early, they will have to wait until they are ready for use.
At a Star Party, astronomy club members and visitors view celestial objects such as planets, galaxies, globular clusters, nebulae and sometimes even comets through serious, observatory quality, telescopes of various types, designs and sizes. Last year, the largest telescope at the event was a dobsonian reflector with a 24-inch diameter mirror.
To preserve night adapted vision, only red lighting will be allowed and visitors are asked not to use white light flashlights. We understand that visitors may want to preserve their participation in the event with a photograph, but we ask that if you use flash you warn others so that they may turn away or cover their eyes to preserve their night vision.
For additional information, email secretary@avastronomyclub.org, visit our website at avastronomyclub.org or call Rose Moore 972-4775. Please leave a message and we will return your all. Information will also be available on our Facebook page at facebook.com/avastronomyclub
Frank Moore is a member of the Antelope Valley Astronomy Club, Inc.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.