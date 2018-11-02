The turning of the leaves, the chilly winter air and the sound of ringing bells are all traditional signs of the approaching holidays.
The Salvation Army's iconic red kettles will be seen around town starting Nov. 19, the Monday before Thanksgiving, with volunteers stationed next to them, ringing for donations.
Don "Papa" Napier will be the coordinator for Tehachapi's Salvation Army bell ringers this year, bringing with him three generations of bell ringing volunteers. Napier, his children and grandchildren have all been found ringing for donations in front of Tehachapi storefronts in previous years.
"I tell people, you can bring your own tradition to the bell ringing," Napier said. "Like if you are a choir or quartet, come sing as you bell ring. If you play a violin, come play Christmas music as you ring. If you have kids, then bring your kids because it's a great opportunity for them to help the community."
The kids are in on the fun.
"I have been ringing bells since I was little," said his granddaughter, Lola Napier, 9.
"Almost all my life," agreed Lola's sister, Averee Napier, 12, who was once named Hero of the Year by the American Red Cross. Averee said she plans to play the guitar this year while ringing the bell.
"I have to learn some Christmas songs, first," laughed Averee.
Papa Napier said he enjoys volunteering with all his grandchildren, Faith, Nixon, Kai and Talon, because the children have an opportunity to see how important it is to help the community.
"That's a heart that I hope they take as they grow up," said the children's grandfather.
Other Napiers found ringing bells over the years are grandmother, Kelly "Mimi" Napier, and the children's parents, Tyler and Michelle Napier.
According to Papa Napier, last year's bell ringers raised $45,000 as the Salvation Army's biggest fundraiser of the year. In addition, the Salvation Army gave away 450 coats to adults and children.
Everything that is raised by local bell ringers goes to help the community's underprivileged.
"It's amazing the need in this community," said Papa Napier. "If we can build on the tradition of ringing the kettle, that would be great."
The Salvation Army is seeking volunteers to man the kettles, which will be found in front of Albertsons, Kmart and Save-Mart. Bell ringers can now sign up online, and will be assigned two-hour shifts: 10 a.m. to noon, noon to 2 p.m., 2 to 4 p.m., and 4 to 6 p.m. every day except Sundays through Christmas Eve.
Volunteer bell rings can sign up for any available days, for as little as two hours on up.
Napier said the Salvation Army will also have a float in the upcoming Christmas parade, to be held Saturday, Dec. 1.
Said Papa Napier, "I'm going to have my pickup with a kettle in the back and volunteers will be walking alongside, handing out cards to people to get them excited about bell ringing. It will be kinda like that Hallmark movie, where you see the bell ringers at Christmas parades."
All generations of the Napiers also assist in the Salvation Army's annual coat drive and holiday food basket distribution.
"We also dress up as elves for the Salvation Army," said Averee.
Because money is involved, Papa Napier said bell ringers should be at least the age of "mature, sophomores in high school."
"When it comes down to what you can do for the holidays, it doesn't take any special talent to come out and ring a bell and visit with people that you know," said Papa Napier. "You can make somebody's day."
To volunteer, sign up at RegisterToRing.com. For more information, call the Salvation Army at 823-9508.
