The Friends of the Norbertine Canonesses of Tehachapi invite all game enthusiasts to join them at Triassic Vineyards for a Bunco Night to benefit the Canonesses’ new chapel.
It will take place at 5 p.m. Aug. 7. The cost is $25. All proceeds go toward construction of the new chapel, according to a news release from organizers.
"Even for those who have never played Bunco, the evening promises to be full of laughter and fun," the news release said.
The event includes dinner and dessert, and since the event takes place in Triassic Vineyards' Tasting Room, its wine will be available for purchase to accompany the meal. There will be prizes for winners in various categories and an opportunity draw.
Reservations should be purchased in advance by calling Kathleen at 661-599-0755. For more information about the Norbertine community in Tehachapi, go to http://norbertinesisters.org/
