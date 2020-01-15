Did you ever wish you could help animals every day by running a rescue, to save homeless animals lives, heal the sick and mend the injured? Have a Heart Humane Society was started for just that reason. Chelley Kitzmiller started the rescue in 2010 when other rescues were too limiting.
Have a Heart Humane Society's main mission is to end pet overpopulation by hosting low-cost spay and neuter clinics, and to find loving homes for unwanted animals. To make this happen, we opened Rescued Treasures Resale Store, where we take in gently used people and pet-related items to resell. The money we earn funds our clinics and adoption programs.
Inside Rescued Treasures is our pet adoption center, where you can fall in love with a furry friend almost any day of the week. We have a cattery inside the store with kittens either sleeping in beds or bouncing around like monkeys in trees. You can walk into the cattery and see who jumps into your lap.
Unfortunately, we are not a shelter, and we have limited foster homes. We get several calls a day from people wanting to surrender litters of animals that “just showed up.” We feel horrible that we cannot take them all. We advise on alternatives, but everyone wants a quick fix. There is no quick fix to pet over-population.
We rescued and rehomed 260 pets last year alone, and 1,620 pets since 2013 since we started keeping a log. We do all we can but it takes a village. It takes more money, more fosters, more volunteers, more people willing to step up and do the right thing.
