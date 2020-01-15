High Ton Darts Incorporated started in spring of 2019 and we hope to serve Tehachapi for years to come. Our name comes from a “high ton,” which is a score of 151 or higher in a single round of darts. We started out as a dart supply company and have since branched out into specialty T-shirts and digital printing.
We specialize in short runs, quick turn-around and mixed-media apparel designs. We can custom print almost anything in a wide variety of different ways. We have options when you want more than a logo slapped on a shirt.
As a highly virtualized digital company, we don’t maintain regular retail operations; our retail location in Tehachapi is for special occasions and by appointment. For any design needs contact us for an appointment; many projects can be handled entirely online.
We’re an active member and supporter of the local chamber of commerce and charities. We can help your organization use the full range of digital printing to reach your goals. We offer special rates to registered charities or any cause we support.
