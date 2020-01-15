Lion Heart MMA is the only mixed martial arts gym in Tehachapi. Offering training for beginners to professional athletes, their focus is to make a difference, bring a healthier and more confident lifestyle to anyone searching to better themselves, and to keep their facility family oriented.
Lion Heart offers Strength and Conditioning, HIIT, Women’s Boot Camp Kickboxing, Brazilian Jiu Jitsu, Muay Thai Kickboxing, and MMA classes. Yes, adult and kids classes every day!
Richie Meister, owner and head coach, became sponsored by Big John McCarthy’s Ultimate Training Center in 2012. Since then, Richie has been training under World Champion Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Black Belt and Wrestling Coach Brian Peterson and some of the best in the world. Richie has trained and fought around the world including Tiger Muay Thai in Thailand, Team Alpha Male, China, and BJ Penns Training Center in Hawaii.
Richie became Jiu Jitsu World Champion and MMA Champion and is still active with his training and professional mixed martial arts career. Richie opened up Lion Heart just two years ago and already has raised four rising MMA stars, 16 Jiu Jitsu world Champions, and has been ranked top 12 Jiu Jitsu and MMA schools in the country by North American Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Federation.
Richie has the knowledge to help you reach your goals, whether it be self-defense, or if it is to help with meal planning and weight loss. Contact them anytime!
“We look forward to changing lives every day at Lion Heart MMA.” — Richie Meister
