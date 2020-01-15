Celebrating South Street Digital’s 5-year anniversary, Audrey Post and Lydia Chaney remember when they first moved to Tehachapi, as they saw it as a community they would enjoy getting involved in.
With Audrey’s experience in graphic design and Lydia’s in graphic communications, they realized that Tehachapi had no on-site printing services.
Audrey said, “Not knowing if there was a need for it, we took a leap of faith” and opened South Street Digital with Eric Horn. Since opening, they have expanded their services to Mojave, Boron, Hinkley and Antelope Valley.
They know the value of quality customer service and go out of their way to provide the perfect print for their clients. They said people don’t always know how to describe what they need printed. Looking at samples and asking questions they figure out what the print job requires. Lydia said she is even doing “research” in order to figure out what the law requires for a specific customer's print order since the customer didn’t know themselves.
All printing is “in house,” providing complete control of the printing process. With two digital printers, a large format printer and lamination machine with binding equipment, they are ready to meet your printing needs. Seeing how well Eric took to printing and design, they both agree that “Eric is the future of the company.”
