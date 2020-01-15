Tehachapi Furniture, located in Old Town, was first opened in 1991 by Paul Leiss after successfully owning and operating Standard Furniture in Van Nuys, Calif., for 15 years. After Paul’s passing in 2000, his son Eric Leiss took over the reins and continued his father’s work providing quality home furnishings to the residents of the greater Tehachapi area.
Tehachapi Furniture proudly offers fine furniture from major brands, including Ashley, Coaster Company, Diamond, Christopher Robins, Sunny Designs and Acme Furniture. You will also find a variety of mattresses and mattress sets, including brands such as Sleep Air, Diamond and MBC.
Whether you are looking to furnish a home, a room or just one special piece, Eric and his crew will deliver your selections within the 93561 zip code for only $25. Eric also offers free service calls within one year of purchase, to either repair or replace the furniture in need. Furniture purchased over one year, the service call is $25 plus parts to repair your furniture piece. Eric can also help you with light leather repair, including snap replacements, purse and chaps repair.
With a proud military heritage of four generations of Army veterans. Eric served six years as an MP in the U.S. Army. Eric is also involved in the local theater where he has performed in many different plays. Don’t be surprised if Eric shares a monologue he is practicing or recites lines from parts he previously performed.
Eric says he is “looking forward to serving the community in the new decade.”
