Walter Salguero first opened his tailor shop in Tehachapi in 2010, then moved to the Los Angeles area in 2015. After two years in Los Angeles, he decided to return to Tehachapi and his customers there and reopened Wally’s Tailor Shop in Tehachapi in the fall of 2017.
With more than 30 years experience tailoring all types of fabrics and designs of clothing for men, women and children. Specializing in leather repair, he also has years of experience altering men's suits, sport coats, pants, uniforms, jackets and vests, altering evening dresses, pant suits, shirts and blouses, take-ins, hemming, even wedding dresses and zipper replacements, Taking pride in his work, these are only a part of the alterations that Wally can do for you.
Wally’s Tailor shop is currently located at 979 West Valley Blvd., Suite 4. Hours are 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday to Friday, 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Phone number (760) 620-9820
Wally said, “As owner and tailor of Wally’s Tailor Shop, I want to say 'thank you' to all my customers for your loyalty and continued trust in my tailoring skills. I look forward to being your tailor for years to come. Any clothing item you need repaired or altered, I will get it done.”
