The group M5 Mexican Brass is Latin America’s most successful brass quintet with international recognition. They will be featured in the first concert offered by Bakersfield Community Concert Association and will appear Sept. 22 at Harvey Auditorium in Bakersfield. They will perform a combination of virtuosic chamber music in all styles from Baroque to Broadway.
You may attend this concert and four more when you join BCCA for $75 per person or $175 per family. In addition to the five Bakersfield concerts, your ticket entitles you to attend four concerts at Lancaster Performing Arts center. Other Community Concert Associations also will honor the BCCA ticket.
The Bakersfield concerts are on Sunday afternoons at 2:30 p.m. The Lancaster concerts are also on Sunday at 2 p.m. Call Phyllis at 822-4340 for a brochure listing all five Bakersfield concerts. You will be impressed with the lineup of concerts for such a bargain price.
Phyllis Belcher is a long time Tehachapi resident, and is involved in various volunteer organizations.
