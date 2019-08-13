On Sunday, Aug. 25, an intimate afternoon of chamber music will take place at the Oak Tree Country Club, located at 29500 N. Lower Valley Road in Bear Valley Springs, from 3 to 5 p.m.
The event begins with a short social time, including wine and appetizers. Then, let the music begin. All the composers featured will be women, by an all-female orchestra. Leading them is Dr. Soo Yeon Park, pianist. Park is a faculty member of CSUB where she leads the piano studies, chamber music and opera programs.
Audrey Boyle will be on the flute. Boyle also teaches at CSUB and performs with the Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra.
Kristin Nakagawa, another member of the CSUB faculty, will play the clarinet. Nakagawa is also with the Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra.
Julia Lawson Haney, the violinist, is the concertmaster of the Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra. She has enjoyed positions in a number of symphonies and has studied under a number of notable artists.
And lastly, Anna McCoy is on the cello. McCoy is a cellist with the Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra.
This event will involve a $20 fee for members, and a $25 fee for non-members of the Cultural Arts Association. Please reserve with Robyn at 821-1525 or Susan at 917-5880.
Linda Coverdale is a member of the Bear Valley Springs Cultural Arts Association.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.