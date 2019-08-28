The BVS Litter Loathers, a roadside litter pick up group, wants BVS to make a good impression for the GranFondo bike race ,which has riders coming through BVS on Sept. 14.
A group picked up litter from the Bear Valley Springs gate to Highway 202. Helping to remove the litter were Julie Haimowitz, Molly Mackin, Bob Tebbe, Linda Coverdale, Linda and Rick Flores, Carol Hellyer, Romelle Kemp, Kathy Kneer, Dan Tordoff and Laurie Betts.
The BVS Litter Loathers reminds the public to keep the roads of and near BVS clean.
