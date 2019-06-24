Grimmway Farms recently announced the opening of its annual organic produce stand in the Tehachapi-Cummings Valley area for the summer season.
The public is invited to purchase farm-fresh Cal-Organic vegetables directly from the stand located on Bear Valley Road. According to a news release, the stand is housed in a large, white shed with "Organic Produce" stenciled on the side.
This is the 12th season the stand has been open, offering freshly-harvested arugula, beets, bok choy, broccoli, cabbage, carrots, cauliflower, chard, cilantro, collard greens, daikon, dandelion, fennel, green onions, kale, leeks, lettuce (butter, leaf, iceberg, romaine), mustard greens, parsley, radishes and more.
The organic produce stand is located at 23968 Bear Valley Road. Hours of operation are from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Saturday through Aug. 31. Payment can be made in cash or checks (no credit or debit cards).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.