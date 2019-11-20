Now in its 5th year, the California City Parks Department Holiday Village, located at 10350 Heather Ave. in beautiful Central Park, has something for just about everyone on your shopping list. It's packed with more than 20 area vendors. The vendor shops also raise thousands of dollars that go to support our high school youth basketball, Lions Club, California City Art Commission, Desert Rose Garden Club and Little League — including current league registration for next season.
Organized by the Parks Department and a volunteer citizen’s committee, the festivities attract patrons from California City and the surrounding area every year and features a Community Parade at 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at City Hall following the City Tree Lighting and ends in Central Park. Santa will be available for family/pet photos, outdoor fire pit with s'mores and homemade hot coco, kids games, face painting, Live band, community groups singing to welcome the holidays, delicious food vendors, unique gift items, henna tattoos, plants, bath items, trendy clothing, arts and crafts, jewelry, and home décor.
Entry is $1 for ages 12 and older. Bring a new book to donate and receive a ticket to enter to win a large gift basket with items donated by our vendors. Books will be donated to local classrooms in town. Come on down to Candy Cane Lane and get in the holiday spirit.
The 6th Annual Holiday Village will be held Dec. 6, 7 and 8, from 4 to 8 p.m.
For more information about joining the parade, entertainment line-up or volunteering, contact the Parks office at 760-373-3530 or email Brenda Daverin at bdaverin@californiacity-ca.gov.
Brenda Daverin is the California City park supervisor.
