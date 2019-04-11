It's time to get out those rods and reels for a chance to win a trophy fish.
The Tehachapi Valley Recreation & Park District announced it will be awarding cash prizes to first, second and third place trophy fish for each age division during the annual Fishing Derby to be held April 20 at Brite Lake. Age divisions are 9 years and younger, 10 through 15 and 16 and older.
According to Corey Torres, recreation supervisor, TVRPD has purchased $10,000 in trout in preparation for the popular event.
More than 300 anglers participated last year, making it one of TVRPD's largest family-participation events.
"It's pretty historic," Torres said. "It's been around a long time."
Raffle tickets will be sold for a chance to win camping gear, coolers and the grand prize of a kayak.
Anglers can register online at tvrpd.org or at the district office Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. They also can register the day of the event beginning at 5 a.m. Fishing begins at 6 a.m. and will continue through 1 p.m. Weigh-in will be at 1:05 p.m.
Those age 16 and over are required to have a California fishing license. The cost to enter is $80 for a family of four, with $5 for each additional family member, $25 for those 16 and older, and $20 for kids 15 and under. The cost includes a T-shirt.
Food vendors will be selling breakfast and lunch. Fishing tackle will be available for purchase.
Parking fees will be waived for participating fishermen only. No gas motors are allowed and boats can be launched at 6 a.m.
Brite Lake is located at 22902 Banducci Road. The park offers both RV campground hook-ups and tent sites, as well as restrooms with showers. Picnic pavilions, fish cleaning stations and a dock are also available.
Reservations for campsites for the derby only can be made by calling 822-3228, but spots are filling up fast.
