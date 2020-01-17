The annual art show, sponsored by the Bear Valley Springs Cultural Arts Association will take place from Sunday, April 5 until Friday, April 10, with pick-up after the show on Saturday, April 11, at the Oak Tree Country Club in Bear Valley Springs.
More information will be forthcoming, but this is the heads-up to determine your entries.
Application forms will be available soon at the Oak Tree Country Club, the Whiting Center, Tehachapi Treasure Trove and Gallery 'N' Gifts. We hope to see a great crowd like we did last year. Thank you to all artists who make this such a great display and to all who organize it each year.
For more information, call President Jeanette Roye at 972-2344 or email her at jeanetteroye@yahoo.com.
Linda Coverdale is a member of Bear Valley Springs Cultural Arts Association.
