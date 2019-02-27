Tehachapi Valley Arts Association is announcing the 2019 Youth Art Contest.
Entries will be accepted from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 25-April 1 at Gallery 'N Gifts, 100 W. Tehachapi Blvd.
All entries must be the original work of the entrant. All works must have been created within the last 12 months.
Flat work must not exceed 36" x 36", including frame. Photography must be a minimum 8" x 10" print. All flat work and photography need not be framed but must be matted or mounted. Sculptures must not exceed 50 pounds. The artist must supply a suitable stand for large sculptures. No unfired clay pieces will be accepted. No wet paint. Have wires on frames ready to hang.
Art work accepted: Flat work of all media, sculpture, photography (high school only), wheel-thrown pottery or works of baked clay. Note: No photography will be accepted for elementary or middle school this year. Entry is only one per child. Entry fee is $2.
Awards will be given for six grade level groups: kindergarten, grades one and two, grades three and four, grades five and six, grades seven and eight, and grades nine through twelve.
Works will be judged on composition, originality, technique and presentation.
A reception will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 6, at Gallery 'N Gifts in honor of all the exhibitors. All work must remain on exhibit throughout April.
Please see Gallery 'N Gifts' website, www.galleryngifts.com, for complete information and entry forms, or call 822-6062.
Michelle Miller is the Youth Art Contest coordinator.
