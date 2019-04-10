If you are a step-family couple, a single parent, dating couple with kids or someone who cares about blended families, then you are invited to attend a live stream event to be hosted at Calvary Chapel Tehachapi called Blended and Blessed on April 27. This will be an all-day event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., where trusted and well-respected experts from around the country share five keys to having a healthy step-family marriage.
The event is offered free to the public. Sign up by emailing calvarychapeltehachapi@gmail.com, and provide name, contact info, whether childcare is needed, ages of the children, and number in your party attending the event. You will be asked to sign a medical release before childcare services can be provided. A complimentary breakfast and lunch will be provided at no cost.
For more information, visit BlendedandBlessed.com.
Eric Purdy is a member of Calvary Chapel Tehachapi.
