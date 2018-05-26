Camp Kiya will be celebrating its 10th year this summer from July 22-26. Registration is now open for the family music camp that will take place in Tehachapi Mountain Park. This year, The Tehachapi Valley Recreation & Park District has signed on as a partner, along with Fiddlers Crossing and Mountain Music.
The popular camp includes instructors and students from the local area as well as from other parts of California and the rest of the country. Campers may register either online at tvrpd.org, at the TVRPD office, or download the form and send it in.
Camp Kiya offers instruction in numerous instruments, as well as dancing and singing, from beginning to advanced levels. Children ages 4 through 11 will have their own program to explore different instruments, along with arts and crafts and the natural world of the mountains. Jon Hammond will be on hand to teach Kawaiisu crafts and history.
A special focus for this year’s Camp Kiya will be improvisation and learning to play in jam sessions. Through band scrambles and different types of jam sessions, those who have been timid about joining in will be encouraged by experiences players and instructors to “find their groove.”
Last year, the focus was on songwriting. This year, a class on writing instrumental tunes will be added to the writing program.
Another popular class is accordion — “from scratch” as well as experienced. Michael Gutin, the “Accordion King,” will be on hand again for the squeeze box sessions. Ukulele classes, both strumming and picking styles, have also been popular and will be taught again. Special uke jam sessions will be led by Amy Rodriguez.
Opportunities abound at Camp Kiya for trying out new instruments, from Mountain dulcimer, to cello and harp. Night activities include a dance, an instructors concert, and camper performances. And, of course, the food is delicious, fresh-cooked and healthy, and may be adapted to particular dietary needs.
Campers stay in cabins, their own RVs and tents, or if local and they prefer, go home each night. Some campers prefer to stay in our local hotels. Everyone is welcome — families, couples or singles.
The full fee is $445 for adults, and $385 for students 12 and over. Children 6-11 are $325, and 5 and under are free. Discounts are available for families of four or more. Anyone under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian to stay overnight. The guardian rate is $285.
Please check the website, www.campkiya.com, or call Mountain Music at 661-823-9994 for more information and class schedules, as well as videos and pictures of past camps.
Deborah Hand-Cutler owns Mountain Music, where she teaches cello and mountain dulcimer.
