Come hear the Easter story presented in music and words as the Tehachapi Valley United Methodist Church Cantata Choir performs John W. Petersen’s epic cantata “EasterSong,” directed by Gayel Pitchford, on Friday, March 30. Showtime is at 7 p.m. There will be a reception following the show. (The Methodist Church is located on Schout Road, directly across the street from Country Oaks Baptist Church.)
John W. Petersen (1921-2006) was a major influence on evangelical Christian music in the 1950s to 1970s. He composed 1,000-plus sacred songs and 35 cantatas. Some of his most famous songs include “It Took a Miracle,” “Springs of Living Water,” and “Over the Sunset Mountains.”
This particular cantata, “EasterSong,” was written in 1969, and is one of the most beautiful pieces he composed. It will appeal to anyone who likes good music — regardless of religious affiliation. The publisher, Singspiration, had this to say: “This is a song of divine power. . .a song of new life. . . a song of hope and a song of adoration.”
Soloists for this performance are soprano Anita Stoll, alto Maria Weir Werth, tenors Jim Peck and Steven Vogel, and bass Craig Friel. Accompanying the choir is pianist B.J. Zheng. The narrator is Robin Wells.
Come join us in this great celebration of Easter.
Gayel Pitchford is choir director at Tehachapi Valley United Methodist Church.
