Arts Science & Technology Educational Corporation of Tehachapi would like to thank the Carden School of Tehachapi Foundation for the generous donation of nearly $5,000. Carden School closed in June 2017, and after dissolution, the Carden School of Tehachapi Foundation decided to donate the funds to AST.
Carden School of Tehachapi Foundation was created in 2014 by Jack Ryan and Shannon Kellogg with the vision to raise funds to offer scholarships to Carden students, but the school closed before their vision could be realized. AST was chosen as the recipient of funds because AST encourages growth in and exposure to science and art by local students. Unfortunately, neither Ryan nor Kellogg was available for a photo as both have moved out of the state.
The Arts, Science and Technology Educational Corporation of Tehachapi is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization that was founded in Tehachapi in 2009 to support local educators in the areas of arts, science and technology. The mission of AST is to enable educators to enhance the classroom experience, supplement the core curriculum, and foster a creative atmosphere during the teaching and learning process.
Laura Lundberg is the AST director.
