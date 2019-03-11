Young Frankenstein

Dr. Fronk-en-steen encourages the Creature while Eye-gore, Inga and Frau Blucher listen in during this scene from "Young Frankenstein."

 Contributed by David Shacklock

Tehachapi Community Theatre encourages you to catch the last weekend of "Young Frankenstein" at the historic BeeKay Theater at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 15 and 16, and at 2 p.m. March 17. Check tctonstage.com for more information.