The Catholic Daughters of St. Malachy Catholic Church will host their Annual Spring Rummage Sale on Friday, June 1, and Saturday, June 2 at Mc Mullan Hall, 407 W. E St.

It will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday. Saturday’s hours will be 8 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Items available will be clothes, furniture, household items, tools and miscellaneous articles.

Pat Gracey is a longtime parishioner, historian and choir member at Saint Malachy Church.