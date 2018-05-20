The Catholic Daughters of St. Malachy Catholic Church will host their Annual Spring Rummage Sale on Friday, June 1, and Saturday, June 2 at Mc Mullan Hall, 407 W. E St.
It will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday. Saturday’s hours will be 8 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Items available will be clothes, furniture, household items, tools and miscellaneous articles.
