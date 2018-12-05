“Winterdance,” a Celtic Christmas celebration, will return to Tehachapi for two performances in the BeeKay Theatre on Sunday, Dec. 23. The concert, put on by Fiddlers Crossing, has been a sellout the last four years. As in the past years, two performances will be presented, at 2 and 7 p.m. Tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for students.
The core of the concert is the traditional Celtic trio, Molly’s Revenge. This year they will be joined by vocalist Amelia Hogan, along with dancers from the Lyons Academy of Irish Dance, in an evening of music, song and dance associated with the festive season. The performance will include Christmas songs both old and new, all played with a Celtic twist, as well as selections from the band's holiday album.
Molly's Revenge is a dynamic, acoustic Celtic band complete with bagpipes, whistle, fiddle, guitar, mandola and bodhran, to guarantee a rousing afternoon for all fans of Scottish and Irish music. They have performed at many of the top folk festivals and performing arts events in the USA, as well as at prestigious events in Scotland, Australia and China.
The band is comprised of a trio of Californians in love with Celtic music. David Brewer plays whistle and four types of bagpipes. He studied in Scotland under the tutelage of some of the best pipers in the world. His unique style of playing has earned him a reputation as one of the most accomplished pipers on the West Coast.
John Weed is a classically-trained violinist who switched to playing Irish fiddle about 15 years ago. He has lived in Ireland, teaching workshops in Irish fiddle — to the Irish! He studied with master fiddlers in County Donegal and hones his skills there annually.
Stuart Mason has been collecting and performing traditional music for more than 30 years. He has appeared on stage from Ireland to China performing Celtic, old-time, bluegrass and his own compositions, which have won awards from the West Coast Songwriters Association. He also leads workshops and classes in traditional music techniques at music festivals and camps. Mason and Weed previously played Fiddlers Crossing with Kenny Blackwell as old-time trio Little Black Train.
Amelia Hogan is a traditional Celtic singer with a lilting grace and a subtle power that transports the listener to another time and place. Prepare to be enchanted.
If you have seen "Winterdance," you will certainly want to revisit this fantastic Celtic Christmas celebration. If you haven’t, you won’t want to miss it this year, so be sure to get your tickets early. Because nothing says Christmas like bagpipes — plus fiddles, guitars, bodhrans, whistles, singers and dancers in a brilliant Celtic spirit!
The BeeKay Theatre is at 110 S. Green St., in downtown Tehachapi. Tickets may be purchased online at fiddlerscrossing.com, at Mountain Music during Wednesday Open Mic Nights, as well as at Tehachapi Treasure Trove, Tehachapi Furniture in Old Town, and Lucky’s Barbershop.
To reserve tickets or pay by phone, call 823-9994 and leave your name and the number of tickets requested. The concert times are 2 and 7 p.m. Doors open one-half hour ahead.
On the horizon: Alasdair Fraser and Natalie Haas, Jim Malcolm, Jann Klose.
Deborah Hand-Cutler owns Mountain Music, where she teaches cello and mountain dulcimer.
