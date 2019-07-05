Cerro Coso Community College recently announced that 235 students have made the president’s list for the spring 2019 semester.
This list is comprised of all students who achieved a grade point average of at least 3.75 while earning a minimum of 4.0 grade points within the spring 2019 semester. It is the goal of Cerro Coso to recognize students who have significantly excelled in their academic studies.
“The presence of students with high academic standards serves as an inspiration to both faculty and students alike,” said Jill Board, president of Cerro Coso Community College.
Cerro Coso Community College is proud to honor the following Tehachapi students:
Jamie Barrett, Keith Franklin, James Gannon, Lonnie Harris, Mark Henderson, Danika Hipp, Jessica Jackson, Tyler King, Valerie Malcom, John McGuire, Ryan Munoz, James Riley, Justin Savage, Shawn Stubbert, Mauricio Torres, James Valdez, Alexander Valentine, Grace Vankirk, Hsin Wang, Jameson Williams, William Young and David Ziehl.
