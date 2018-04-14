Cerro Coso Community College has announced the names of its students who are on the President's List for fall 2017, and 50 of them are from East Kern.
Students who earned a GPA of at least 3.75 while earning a minimum of 4.0 grade points made the list, according to a college news release.
Those students from Edwards, Rosamond, California City, Tehachapi, Mojave and Lancaster are: Vanthy Aing, Anthony Antilia, Kristofer Bland, Tanya Brown, Nathan Campbell, Tim Clark, William Copp, John Duft, Jonathan Durham, Jeffrey Fleming, Emily Gardner, Jamie Givens, Robert Ham, Christopher Harmon, Gillermo Hartman, Anthony Heltsley, Jose Hernandez and David Hill.
The list goes on to include Angie Iraheta, Jerry Jaramillo, Brennan Jones, Sokhean Keo, Joseph Kikuchi, John Lawson, Tyler Lord, Michael Lujan, Laeticia Miramontes, Veronica Molidor, Ruth Moltimer, Juan Nunez, Randolph Payne, Coties Perry, Eben Peterson, Matthew Rails, Hailee Riddle, David Rodriguez, Vladimir Romilus, Alexander Saechao, Savannah Scarpa, Robert Serrano, Joshua Siracusa, Kynetta Small, Jeremy Tiongson, Robert Totino, Alexander Valentine, Grace Vankirk, Samuel Velazquez, Kyle Washington, Destin Yent, David Ziehl.
